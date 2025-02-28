Kwesi Appiah eyes coaching and scouting career after football

Ghanaian attacker Kwesi Appiah is already laying the groundwork for a transition into coaching and scouting as he nears the twilight of his playing career.

The 34-year-old forward, who currently plays for Boreham Wood in England’s National League, has been combining his football duties with scouting and coaching development.

Appiah, a former Ghana international, has taken up a scouting role at Crystal Palace’s academy, where he evaluates young talents for potential recruitment. While still actively playing, he has also earned his UEFA B coaching license, positioning himself for a future on the touchline.

“So far, I’ve seen hundreds of players, but in football, very few make itâ€”it’s the 1% of the 1%. I haven’t found that gem yet, but I have come across some talented players who I’ve helped get opportunities,” Appiah told Flashscore.

His commitment to coaching development is evident, with the striker revealing plans to pursue a UEFA A license in the near future. This move highlights his ambition to take up managerial or technical roles after retirement.

Born in Camberwell, Greater London, to a Ghanaian father and an English mother, Appiah’s football journey began at Ebbsfleet United, where he progressed through the club’s PASE youth system before making his first-team debut in 2008. Over the years, he played for several clubs across England’s lower leagues before earning a surprise call-up to Ghana’s 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad.

Appiah made his Ghana debut in a crucial 2-1 victory over South Africa on January 27, 2015, and later scored his first international goal in the quarter-final win against Guinea. His performances helped Ghana reach the final, though they lost to Ivory Coast on penalties.

Since signing a two-year deal with Boreham Wood in 2023, Appiah has been a key player for the club, scoring 16 goals in over 30 appearances.