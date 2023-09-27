Kwesi Appiah granted permission by Asante Kotoko to coach Sudan

Asante Kotoko have officially given the green light to their technical director, Kwesi Appiah, to take on the role of head coach for the Sudan national team.

This decision comes after Appiah's recent appointment as Sudan's head coach, signing a three-year contract for the position.

The club announced on their official website, "The life patron of Asante Kotoko, His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has blessed our technical director, Kwasi Appiah, to accept the role as Head Coach of the Sudan national team." This blessing followed a meeting in London between His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and a former left back of the club.

Despite his new role, Kwesi Appiah will continue serving as the Technical Director of Asante Kotoko. Additionally, he is set to participate in the Ghana Football Association's Executive Council elections next month while maintaining his role at the club.

Appiah is not new to Sudanese football, having served as head coach of Al Khartoum in December 2014. During his tenure, he led the team to a fourth-place finish in the league and qualification to the CAF Confederation Cup.

The following season, he led the club to its highest points tally per season in club history, 65 points, but they did not qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup.

Appiah’s last major coaching job was as Ghana national team coach, where he had a second stint between 2017 and 2020.