Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has continued his impressive run with the Sudanese national team in the ongoing 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Sudan secured a significant 2-0 away victory over Mauritania in Nouakchott, propelling them to the top of Group B, three points clear of Senegal and DR Congo.

The Sudanese team started the game strongly and took the lead in the 15th minute when Saif Thierry converted a brilliant assist from Ramadan Agab. Their dominance paid off again in the 29th minute, as Mauritanian defender Aly Abeid inadvertently scored an own goal, doubling Sudan's advantage.

Despite Mauritania's attempts to rally in the second half, Sudan's defense remained resolute. Coach Appiah's tactical substitutions in the latter stages ensured his team maintained control and secured the victory.

This win marks a significant step towards Sudan's potential first-ever qualification for the World Cup. Appiah's leadership and strategic prowess have been pivotal in their journey so far.

Sudan's next challenge will be against South Sudan on June 11th. Fans are hopeful that the team can continue their impressive form and move closer to making history under Kwesi Appiah's guidance.

With this latest victory, Sudan leads Group B with nine points, setting the stage for an exciting continuation of their World Cup qualifying campaign.