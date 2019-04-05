Kwesi Appiah has been inconsistent with his team selection- NSA Board Chairman

National Sports Authority Board Chairman, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang has said that Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has been inconsistent in his team selection since he took over two years ago.

According to him, most Ghanaians will not be able to predict the starting 11 of the Black Stars as the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) approaches.

"My reservation about the coach is about his inconsistency when it comes to his team selection. For the two years running, I haven't seen any games with the same squad but always new faces", he told Oman FM.

"People dont really see his output as a result of his inconsistency in his team selection.

He also mentioned that with some few months to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Ghanaian should be able to predict the starting 11 of the Black Stars.

"We should be able to predict our starting 11 by now as the AFCON approaches".

"If you have coached a team for two years and we are unable to predict your starting 11 then it's a problem", he added.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom