Kwesi Appiah has learnt from Egypt, let's give him another chance- Awudu Issaka

Former Ghana U-17 star Awudu Issaka is pleading with Ghanaians to hand Kwesi Appiah another chance despite the disastrous AFCON 2019 campaign.

According to the ex-youth international star, Kwesi Appiah has learnt from the mistakes of Egypt and when given the right support, he will deliver for the country.

There's been pressure on the Ghana Football Association to show the 59-year old the door, following Ghana's abysmal performance at the Nations Cup.

“Ghanaians are not happy about the coach and wants him gone, because he failed, but at the end of the day he is our own man, and if you look at the new proposal (Code of conduct) that will regulate the players behavior, it means he has learned from his mistakes, let forgive and give him another chance," Awudu Issaka said in an interview with Atinka total sport.

The GFA NC is yet to make any announcement on the future of Kwesi Appiah.

However, it is understood the former Khartoum El Watani coach will continue as the coach of the team after a closed door meeting with President of the country.