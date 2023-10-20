Kwesi Appiah, Ignatius Osei-Fosu, and Fatau Dauda Sign contracts with Sudan

Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah, alongside his compatriots Ignatius Osei-Fosu and Fatau Dauda, have inked contracts to join the coaching staff of the Sudan national team.

The signing ceremony took place in Saudi Arabia, where the Sudanese Football Association has temporarily relocated due to the ongoing political crisis in Sudan.

Kwesi Appiah, a well-respected and experienced coach, has been appointed as the head coach of the Sudan national team. The trio brings a wealth of international experience to the Sudanese football scene.

The Sudanese Football Association signed Appiah to a three-year contract, demonstrating their commitment to his leadership. This move comes on the heels of a series of lacklustre results for Sudan, and the nation is hoping that Appiah and his team can orchestrate a resurgence in the team's performance.

Ignatius Osei-Fosu, another Ghanaian football expert, will serve as the assistant coach alongside Appiah. His knowledge and insights are expected to complement Appiah's coaching style and contribute to the success of the Sudanese national team.

Fatau Dauda, a former Ghanaian goalkeeper who has transitioned into a coaching role, will assume the position of Sudan's goalkeeper coach. His expertise will be pivotal in nurturing and developing the goalkeeping talent within the team.

The coaching trio's journey with Sudan's national team commenced with a 1-1 draw against Tanzania and a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Chad, indicating a promising start to their tenure.

Looking ahead, Sudan is preparing for crucial World Cup qualifiers where they will face tough opponents, including Togo and DR Congo, next month. The objective is to secure a spot in the highly competitive global tournament and put Sudanese football on the international map.

Sudan's focus on the upcoming World Cup qualifiers is underscored by their absence from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which is scheduled to commence in January 2024. This provides them with a valuable opportunity to channel all their efforts into the World Cup qualifying campaign.

In addition to their roles with the Sudanese national team, these three coaches have additional commitments. Appiah is also an active Ghana Football Association Executive Council member and holds the position of technical director for Asante Kotoko. This multi-faceted engagement demonstrates their dedication to advancing football in the region.