Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah in talks with Dutch-born Brian Brobbey over nationality switch

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has started talks with Ajax teen sensation Brian Brobbey over switching his international allegiance to the West African nation.

Kwesi Appiah is on tour in Europe scouting some Ghanaian players abroad.

Last week the Black Stars coach was in the Netherlands, where he met five Dutch born Ghanaian including Brian Brobbey.

Brobbey, young brother of Derrick Luckassen has been one of the brightest youngsters from the Ajax youth set up.

He featured for the Oranges U-17 team that won the Euro U-17 Championship early this year.

The 17-year's old performances has seen him attract interests from several top European sides including clubs from the English Premier League.

Brobbey is expected to make a decision about international future as the 2021 Nations Cup qualifiers begin next month as well as the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Coach Kwesi Appiah is building a new team as most of the players in the Black Stars approach the twilight off their careers.