Kwesi Appiah insists he is not thinking about Black Stars contract

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah says he has not given any thought about his contract expiration.

Appiah was given a six-month contract which is set to elapse in December after his initial two-year deal run out prior to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Many have suggested that the 59-year-old gaffer should be shown the exit following his failure to guide the team to glory at the competition.

“The most important thing is being on contract until the end of December. I want to make sure I do the best that I can. As to whether I would love to continue or the management would like me to continue, I think that will be decided after,” Appiah said in an interview with Joy Sports’ Benedict Owusu.