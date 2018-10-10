Kwesi Appiah lauds Black Stars players for not demanding bonuses for Asante Kotoko friendly match

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has commended the Black Stars players for their willingness to play the hastily-arranged friendly match against Asante Kotoko for free.

The Black Stars was due to play their West African counterparts in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday but the game was rescinded due to the government of Sierra Leone's interference in the activities of the SLFA.

Following the cancellation of the game, coach Appiah's side will engage in a friendly match against local outfit Asante Kotoko.

According to reports, though some of the players believe the match is a huge risk, they will not demand bonuses.

"I will praise the players for deciding to play this friendly against Kotoko for free to entertain the playing body," Appiah told Oyerepa FM.

"I will call on the supporters to come to the Baba Yara Stadium because we are going to sell good football."

Appiah is expected to field most of his fringe players as he continues with the rebuilding of the national team.

The team will continue training in Kumasi today after several of the players arrived in the country.

The match is due to come off on Friday, October 12, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.