Former Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah has led Sudan to maintain their lead in Group B of the 2026 African FIFA World Cup qualifiers after securing a commanding 3-0 victory over South Sudan on Tuesday afternoon in Juba.

In a match that showcased Sudan's prowess, the team took the lead in the third minute of first-half added time with a goal from Waliedin Khidir, who was expertly assisted by Abdelrazig Omer. Yasin Mozamil extended their lead six minutes into the second half, and star player Mohamed Abdelrahman sealed the victory with a goal in the 78th minute.

Sudan remains undefeated in the qualifiers, having secured three wins and one draw, accumulating a total of ten points. This impressive tally places them two points ahead of Senegal, who currently hold the second position in the group with eight points.

The Falcons of Jediane's achievements are particularly noteworthy given the absence of a competitive league in Sudan due to ongoing conflict in the country.

Despite the challenges posed by the war, which has forced them to play their home matches outside Sudan, the team has shown remarkable resilience. Their ability to secure victories under such circumstances is a testament to their determination and skill.

Kwesi Appiah is now chasing the dream of reaching another World Cup with a different African country, having previously led Ghana to the 2014 edition. His leadership and experience are proving invaluable as Sudan continues to perform strongly in the qualifiers.

Sudan's next match will be critical as they aim to solidify their position at the top of Group B and move closer to securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup, set to be held in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.