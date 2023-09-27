Kwesi Appiah maintains role as Kotoko's technical director despite receiving approval to coach Sudan

Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah will continue as the technical director of Asante Kotoko, despite receiving permission from His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to take up a coaching position in Sudan.

While it was initially believed that the veteran coach had already accepted an offer to join Sudan as the national team coach, his commitment to Asante Kotoko as the technical director required him to delay finalising negotiations with the club's leadership before making any move.

Upon a meeting with the king in London as per the club's official website, the former Black Stars captain has been granted permission to make his move to Sudan.

However, he has agreed to continue to steer the affairs of the technical department of the Porcupine Warriors.

"The life patron of Asante Kotoko, His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has blessed our technical director, Kwasi Appiah, to accept the role as Head Coach of Sudan national team.

"Mr Appiah will, however, maintain his role as Technical Director of Kotoko," the club wrote.

"He will contest in the Ghana Football Association's Executive Council elections next month in this capacity.

"The experienced technical brain, who has managed the Black Stars twice in the period, 2013 to 2014 and 2017 to 2019, is expected to lead the technical direction of Kotoko as we work on restructuring the team."