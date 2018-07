Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah scored for AFC Wimbledon in their 4-2 win over Reading in a pre-season friendly encounter on Saturday.

Kwesi Appiah and Joe Pigott gave the Dons a deserved two-goal advantage before the break against Paul Clement’s Reading.

Although the Royals fought back to level the score line in the second-half, Wimbledon’s promising Academy players helped restore the two-goal cushion with further strikes from Egli Kaja and Kane Crichlow for a 4-2 victory.