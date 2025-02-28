Kwesi Appiah on Crystal Palace’s revival: ‘Glasner needed time’

Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah has praised Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, attributing the club's improved form this season to patience and belief in the manager’s philosophy.

Palace currently sit 12th in the Premier League, six points above the relegation zone, and are on course to maintain their top-flight status after a difficult start to the campaign.

“Glasner had a tough task of trying to make do without some key players, whether from injury or transfers,” Appiah explained in an interview with Flashscore.

“I think the squad now is very settled, and everyone has bought into the manager’s philosophy. The team has gone from strength to strength and is really productive at this moment,” he added.

Appiah, who spent five years at Palace, now works as a scout for the club, giving him a unique perspective on the squad’s development.