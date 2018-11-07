GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Kwesi Appiah on target as AFC Wimbledon dispatch Stevenage in Checkatrade Trophy

Published on: 07 November 2018
Kwesi Appiah on target as AFC Wimbledon dispatch Stevenage in Checkatrade Trophy
Ghana's Kwesi Appiah+

Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah registered his name on the score sheet for AFC Wimbledon in their 4-0 win over Stevenage in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday night.

AFC Wimbledon, who had gone seven games in the English League One without picking a point, were hoping to change their fortunes when they welcome Stevenage to the Kingsmeadow Park.

Neal Ardley's side wasted no time in getting their noses in-front as Kwesi Appiah capitalized on a defensive mishap to blast home his first goal in two months with just 20 seconds on the clock.

Anthony Woodsworth doubled the Dons lead just before the hour mark with a close range finish before second half goals from Tyler Garrat and Alfie Egan sealed the win.

Appiah was replaced on the 75th minute mark by Joe Pigott.

Related Videos

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations