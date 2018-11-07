Kwesi Appiah on target as AFC Wimbledon dispatch Stevenage in Checkatrade Trophy

Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah registered his name on the score sheet for AFC Wimbledon in their 4-0 win over Stevenage in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday night.

AFC Wimbledon, who had gone seven games in the English League One without picking a point, were hoping to change their fortunes when they welcome Stevenage to the Kingsmeadow Park.

Neal Ardley's side wasted no time in getting their noses in-front as Kwesi Appiah capitalized on a defensive mishap to blast home his first goal in two months with just 20 seconds on the clock.

Anthony Woodsworth doubled the Dons lead just before the hour mark with a close range finish before second half goals from Tyler Garrat and Alfie Egan sealed the win.

Appiah was replaced on the 75th minute mark by Joe Pigott.