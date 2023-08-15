Kwesi Appiah optimistic about Asante Kotoko's performance in upcoming season

Asante Kotoko's Technical Director, Kwesi Appiah, is setting his sights on a successful and impactful upcoming season for the club.

Following a challenging previous season that saw the Porcupine Warriors finish in 4th place, Appiah is hopeful that the team will perform exceptionally well and achieve a notable outcome in the upcoming football season.

With the new season on the horizon, Asante Kotoko has begun their pre-season preparations at Beposo, aiming to elevate their performance in anticipation of the upcoming football campaign. Appiah's observations during a training session on Monday have left him impressed by the players' determination and aggressiveness.

Appiah expressed his aspirations for the team, saying, "I have seen the aggressiveness during the training and I am impressed." He emphasized that the real test will be during matches and conveyed his confidence in the players' abilities, stating, "However, we are looking forward to seeing it in matches. We have total belief in you, and we hope that you end the season very well."

In a move to enhance the team's quality, Asante Kotoko have strengthened their playing body with the recent arrivals of Andrews Ntim, Nanabayin Amoah, and Yahaya Dawuni. These additions are expected to contribute positively to the team's overall performance and competitiveness.

Kotoko are gearing up for an exciting start to the 2023/24 season, with their opening match scheduled as a home game against Heart of Lions.