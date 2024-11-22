Kwesi Appiah remains the best coach to have coached Black Stars in the last decade - Ignatius Osei Fosu

Assistant coach of the Sudanese national team, Ignatius Osei Fosu has praised Kwesi Appiah, saying he remains the best coach in the last decade to coach the Black Stars of Ghana.

Appiah last coached the four-time African champions in 2019 after guiding the side to the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Egypt.

He was eventually sacked by tge Kurt Okraku's led administration and replaced by Charles Akonnor.

However, Kwesi Appiah masterminded Sudan's qualification to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 2012.

Speaking on the impact of the 66-year-old, Osei Fosu described Appiah as a top coach and added that he remains the coach to coach Ghana in the last decade.

“Kwesi Appiah is the best coach in the last 10 years to have handled the Black Stars,” Osei Fosu said on MAX TV.

In the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Kwesi Appiah has guided the Falcons of Jediane to the top of Group B with 10 points after four games.

Sudan will hope to continue their fine start when they take on Senegal and South Sudan in March 2025.

Kwesi Appiah recorded 7 wins out of 54 competitive matches.