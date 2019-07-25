Kwesi Appiah reveals he was blown away when Crystal Palace made contact whiles playing in the Non-League

Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah says he was blown away when Crystal Palace inquired about him while he was still playing in the Non-League.

The 28-year old disclosed he was in awe hearing that the London club wanted him when he was playing for Kattering Town.

Appiah eventually signed for Palace in 2012 but his five year stay at the club was marred by series of injuries, which saw him leave for AFC Wimbledon in 2017.

“Being in Non-League [with the likes of Kettering Town and Margate] and scoring as many goals as I did, there had obviously been a few scouts coming to watch me in games. Therefore, everyone knew that when January would come around I would be gone, so it was just a case of where I was going to go," he told Crystal Palace's official website.

“When I heard about Crystal Palace, it just blew me away to be honest; I actually had offers from clubs who were in the Premier League at the time but it just didn’t feel right.

“An offer from Blackpool got accepted but I didn’t end up going there and I also had a trial at Wolves.”

Crystal Palace will play the Dons in a preseason friendly next week.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin