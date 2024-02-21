Kwesi Appiah reveals Kotoko's main target ahead of Ghana Premier League second round

Asante Kotoko's Interim Management Committee (IMC) member, James Kwesi Appiah, has disclosed that the team's primary objective is not solely to win the Ghana Premier League this season but rather to lay a robust foundation for future success.

Despite a slow start to the campaign, Kotoko displayed significant improvement and finished third in the first half of the domestic top-flight competition.

However, Appiah emphasised that the primary focus is on building a strong team for the future. While winning the league would be a welcome outcome, Appiah stressed that it is not the team's sole objective. Instead, the emphasis is on constructing a formidable side capable of competing at a high level in the years to come.

"I won't say that we will win the league; if we do, it's a bonus, but we won't be too upset if we don't, as long as we continue to build a solid team moving forward," he explained.

Kotoko who are set to return to action against Heart of Lions in the Ghana Premier League are out of the FA Cup and are likely to fully focus on th league as the second round approaches.