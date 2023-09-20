Kwesi Appiah runs from Kotoko job as he's named Sudan coach

Kwesi Appiah is set to leave his role at Kotoko after being named as the head coach of the Sudan national team.

Appiah has been serving as part of Kotoko's Interim Management Committee and held the position of technical director within the club.

However, with his recent appointment as the head coach of Sudan, it is highly likely that Appiah will bid farewell to Kotoko to fully concentrate on his new coaching responsibilities. He has inked a three-year contract to lead the technical team of the Sudan national football squad.

Appiah is no stranger to Sudanese football, having previously managed Sudanese side Khartoum Club from December 2014 to April 2017. His time with Khartoum Club was marked by significant achievements, including guiding the team to success in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Before venturing into Sudanese football, Appiah enjoyed a successful tenure as the head coach of Ghana's national team, the Black Stars.

Under his leadership, the Black Stars secured qualification for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, achieving notable success on the international stage.