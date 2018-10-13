Kwesi Appiah salutes goalkeeper Annan after superb Ghana debut

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has commended goalkeeper Felix Annan after his impressive debut performance in the victory over Asante Kotoko in a friendly encounter on Friday.

Annan kept a clean sheet on his debut for the West African giants in the 3-0 win over his parent club, Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, after he was chosen between the sticks ahead of Richard Ofori and Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Ghana coach Appiah heaped praises on the custodian and says he could become a great shot stopper if he maintains his focus, train well and heed to advice.

"I was aware of what Felix Annan can do when giving the opportunity that's why I gave him a national team call up," Appiah told Goal.

"I've watched him several times with Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League and in his first competitive game for the Black Stars, he impressed everyone. I'm very happy for him."

"All what he needed was the confidence and with what I saw he is ready to be up there. I always use myself as a point of reference because I was like him at Kotoko when I had my first call up to the Black Stars."

"That opportunity changed a lot of things in my career because I learned from top players during national team assignment."

"I believe that if he doesn't become complacent, trains well and listens to the advice, he will continue to develop and probably become a top-class goalkeeper very soon," he added.