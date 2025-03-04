Kwesi Appiah sends important message to Black Stars technical team ahead of World Cup qualifiers

â€

Former Ghana captain and coach Kwesi Appiah has urged the Black Stars technical team to resolve the lingering captaincy issue ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Appiah, now the head coach of Sudan, emphasized the importance of unity within the squad, stressing that resolving the captaincy conundrum is crucial in fostering a united front within the team.

"I am hoping that what I have heard is true, that they’re trying to sort out the captaincy issue. If there are other issues, I hope they resolve them," Appiah said.

The Black Stars have been plagued by a captaincy controversy, with Andre Ayew and Thomas Partey's absence sparking debate over who should wear the armband.

However, Jordan Ayew has been confirmed as the team's skipper, with Alexander Djiku serving as his deputy.

Appiah's message comes ahead of Ghana's crucial World Cup qualifying matches against Chad and Madagascar.

The Black Stars are currently tied at the top of Group I with Comoros, boasting nine points from four matches.

Ghana will play against Chad on March 17 at the Accra Sports Stadium, followed by a crucial fixture against Madagascar in Morocco.