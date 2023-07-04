Kwesi Appiah set to be announced as new head coach for Asante Kotoko

Former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah is expected to reunite with Asante Kotoko as the club intensifies their search for a new head coach ahead of the upcoming season according to reports.

Having parted ways with Prosper Narteh Ogum at the end of the 2021/22 season, the Porcupine Warriors appointed Burkinabe trainer Seydou Zerbo as his replacement and charged him to defend the Ghana Premier League title.

However, a series of poor results meant that Zerbo wouldn't end the season as Abdul Gazale was announced to take over until the end of the season.

The then-defending champions of the Ghana Premier League finished the season in fourth place with 52 points.

Following reports on the dissolved management and board of the club, it is believed that the hierarchy is interested in working once more with Kwesi Appiah who recorded success as a player while enjoying a short stint as a coach of the club.

Following a meeting with Otumfuo, Kwesi Appiah is expected to be selected as the club's new head coach for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, which begins in a few months come.

The former Kwesi Appiah worked as an assistant coach for his previous team Asante Kotoko between 1992 and 1995, deputising for Malik Jabir. He was later elevated to head coach, a position he held from 1995 to 1996.