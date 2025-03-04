GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Kwesi Appiah shares advice to aid Black Stars ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Published on: 04 March 2025
Former Ghana captain and coach Kwesi Appiah has offered words of wisdom to the Black Stars ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Chad and Madagascar.

Appiah, now the head coach of Sudan, emphasized the importance of resolving the lingering captaincy conundrum, which has been a subject of debate within the team.

"I am hoping that what I have heard is true, that they’re trying to sort out the captaincy issue. If there are other issues, I hope they resolve them," Appiah said.

The former Black Star skipper stressed that unity within the squad is crucial in achieving success. "Without unity, we cannot achieve anything, so I hope and pray that Ghana will qualify for the World Cup."

Appiah's advice comes at a critical time, as the Black Stars prepare to face Chad on March 17 at the Accra Sports Stadium, followed by a crucial fixture against Madagascar in Morocco.

Ghana is currently tied at the top of Group I with Comoros, boasting nine points from four matches.

