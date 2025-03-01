Kwesi Appiah shares memorable experience with Black Stars

Striker Kwesi Appiah has opened up about his memorable time with Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, recalling the emotions and experiences that defined his international career.

Appiah earned his call-up under then-head coach Avram Grant and played a key role during Ghana’s campaign at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In an interview with Flashscore, the Boreham Wood forward shared his initial excitement and nervousness upon joining the squad.

“Arriving at camp with the national team and rubbing shoulders with the big stars, not just of Ghanaian football but African football as a whole, was jaw-dropping at times and a lot of pinch-myself moments,” the Boreham Wood striker said.

Appiah recalled feeling a mix of excitement and nerves upon meeting his new teammates. However, he quickly settled in, thanks to the warm reception from the squad.

“I remember being excited but also very nervous to meet the rest of the players. Once we went down to train and I met many of the players, I immediately felt settled, and that’s credit to all the players who were there as they made me feel very welcome and part of the family,” he said.

Despite being an unused substitute in Ghana’s opening two matches, Appiah finally made his debut when he replaced Jordan Ayew in the Black Stars’ final group-stage game against South Africa. That moment, he says, was a dream come true.

“The call-up itself was great, but putting on that shirt for the first time and gracing the pitch with my teammates was euphoric and a dream come true,” he added.

Appiah went on to feature four times in the tournament, helping Ghana reach the final, where they narrowly lost to Ivory Coast in a dramatic 8-9 penalty shootout. By the end of his international career, he had earned seven caps for Ghana and scored one goal.