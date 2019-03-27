Kwesi Appiah should consider help outside his technical area- Arhinful

Ex-Ghana International Augustine Arhinful has suggested to head coach of the Black Stars Kwesi Appiah to consider getting people who could monitor games for him from the stance during the course of matches which will be of great immense to him in making tactical decisions.

According to Arhinful, a coach may not be able to analyze or notice some errors during the game from the touch line hence the need to fall on some advice from other people watching from the stance.

“When you are down there [on the bench], there are certain mistakes you might not notice as a coach but when you are in the stands those mistakes are easily seen,” he told Asempa FM.

He proposed to Kwesi Appiah to get people to help him in that regard going forward.

“The coach can request for such technical people to be in the stance to give him feedbacks but it is up to the person [the coach] who needs that help to it voice out”.

Kwesi Appiah will be leading the Black Stars to the 32 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt in June.

This will be Ghana's 22 appearance in the competition.

Appiah has been charged to end Ghana's AFCON title drought or face the sack.

This will be his second time of leading the team to the AFCON after making his debut appearance as coach in 2013 AFCON.