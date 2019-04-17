Kwesi Appiah should select a formidable side to win AFCON- George Afriyie

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association George Afriyie has advised Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah to select a team that is capable of winning the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations title slated for June.

Ghana have not won the title since 1982 and are hoping to break that jinx in this year's competition.

The former Black Stars management committee chairman who was present at the draw spoke on the chances of the team and what the coach must do to win the title.

"Bring up a squad that is realistic and capable of winning the AFCON. He must do a lot of monitoring to select these players"

George who is aspiring for the Ghana Football Association Presidency led the Black Stars to place second in the 2015 AFCON as Black Stars management committee chairman.

Ghana lost to Ivory Coast on penalties in that tournament.

The Black Stars have been paired alongside defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.

Ghana will begin their campaign against Benin on June 25 at the Ismailia Sports Stadium.