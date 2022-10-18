"Kwesi Appiah showed weakness as Ghana coach"- Former Sports Minister Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has described ex-Ghana coach weak for the Black Stars during the 2014 World Cup.

Appiah supervised Ghana's worse World Cup performance in Brazil, after the team exited the competition at the group stage. The Black Stars were also engulfed with controversies with the team at a point threatening to boycott a game.

Before Ghana's game against Portugal in 2014, Sulley Muntari and Kevin Prince Boateng had to be sacked from camp following reports of dressing room unrest.

Appiah was reportedly insulted by Boateng during one of the training sessions in Brazil.

“It’s not about Black or White Coach, it’s about capacity. I think Coach Kwesi Appiah with the Black Stars at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil was decent, but he showed some weakness. I kept on saying that he needed to be a bit stronger with the squad,” he told Class FM.

After the World Cup, both Appiah and Afriyie, who was then Sports Minister lost their jobs due to the melee in camp.

The ex-Ghana defender returned as Black Stars coach between 2017 to 2020.