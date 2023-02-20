Kwesi Appiah suggests a monument be erected in honour of Christian Atsu for his achievements

Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has proposed erecting a memorial structure in honour of the late Christian Atsu to create a lasting legacy for the 31-year-old Ghanaian international footballer, who passed away due to an earthquake in Turkey.

Atsu's body was brought back to Ghana on Sunday evening, and plans are underway to organize a burial service for the former Chelsea player.

While the government has assured Atsu's family of a proper burial, Kwesi Appiah, who gave Atsu his debut for the Black Stars, believes it is not enough for a player of Atsu's calibre.

According to Kwesi Appiah, more should be done to keep the memory of Christian Atsu alive, especially in his hometown.

He suggested that "something should be built in his village to honour him, so that when the children in the village see it, they will know there was once a person from this village who went this far."

Appiah added that Atsu played for the country and looking at how he died, it is important to engrave his name in people's minds.

Christian Atsu made his Black Stars debut under Kwesi Appiah in 2012 and went on to play 65 matches, scoring nine goals for the team.

He was named the player of the tournament in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, in which Ghana finished as runners-up to Ivory Coast after losing on penalties.