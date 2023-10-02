Kwesi Appiah tasked with convincing expatriate players to represent Sudan

Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah, who was recently appointed as the head coach of the Sudanese national football team, has been assigned the important task of persuading expatriate players to play for Sudan.

This mission comes as Appiah officially assumes his role on Sunday, October 8, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he is set to sign a three-year contract.

The Sudanese Football Association has high hopes for Appiah. One of his primary responsibilities will be to tap into his vast network of contacts and relationships within the footballing world, particularly in Africa, to attract talented expatriate players to don the Sudanese national team jersey.

Sudan is looking to strengthen its national team by enlisting the services of players of Sudanese descent who have made their mark in foreign leagues.

These players often opt to represent their ancestral homeland, provided they receive the right incentives and assurance that their talent and dedication will be duly recognized.

Appiah's previous stint as head coach of Al Khartoum in Sudan in December 2014 gives him valuable insights into Sudanese football and its potential.

During his earlier tenure, he managed to achieve notable feats, leading his team to a fourth-place finish in the league and securing qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup.

Appiah's credibility and reputation as a coach and football ambassador make him a compelling figure to undertake this mission. He believes that his passion for the game, combined with his connections and expertise, will enable him to attract top talent to bolster Sudan's national team.