Kwesi Appiah to appoint Ghanaian backroom staff as Sudan head coach

Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah is set to lead the Sudanese national football team and is planning to assemble a team of fellow Ghanaian coaches as part of his backroom staff, according to Footballghana.

The Sudan Football Association has given Appiah the authority to select his own support team, and he intends to bring in Ghanaian colleagues to work alongside him.

Appiah, a 63-year-old experienced tactician, will be officially introduced as the Sudan national team head coach on Sunday, October 8, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he will sign a three-year contract.

Despite concerns about his multiple roles, including serving as technical director for Kotoko and his candidacy for a position on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council, Appiah has garnered support for his Sudan appointment.

Kotoko owner Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has given his blessing for Appiah to take on the Sudan job while remaining with Kotoko and continuing his election bid.

Appiah previously worked in Sudanese football as the head coach of Al Khartoum in December 2014. During his tenure with the club, he achieved notable successes, including leading them to a fourth-place finish in the league and qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup.

He believes he can effectively manage his responsibilities with Kotoko, the Sudan national team, and his GFA Executive Council candidacy simultaneously.