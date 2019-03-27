Kwesi Appiah to axe some key players from AFCON squad

Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah has said that he will rely on players that are performing as he ponders on his final selection for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Appiah invited 24-players for Ghana’s matches against Kenya in the AFCON qualifier and against Mauritania in an international friendly.

The Stars won both games whilst Appiah also used the games to access his players ahead of the upcoming tournament.

This will be his second time of being in charge of the team to the AFCON and he has declared to drop key players in the team should they not lift their performance at both club and national team level.

He is certain on axing some senior figures from his squad despite their experience in the team as he is focused on selecting competent and quality players for the AFCON.

“Sometimes, the name alone does not count and you need to take tough decisions and go on with the team,” he told Classfmonline.

He added that the two friendly matches will also give Ghanaians the chance to watch and ascertain which players will merit a call up to the AFCON.

“Some of them played and I will make sure they will play so that not myself alone, every Ghanaian can assess them and decide whether they are better or we should still rely on those we know already”.

“It is important that you have such opportunities so when making the final team, we all assess them, know what they can do and what they bring on board,” he added.

Kwesi Appiah will be leading the Black Stars to the 32 edition of AFCON.