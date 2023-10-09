Kwesi Appiah to make debut as Sudan head Coach in crucial World Cup Qualifier double-header 

Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is set to embark on a new journey as the head coach of the Sudan national football team.

His first significant assignment comes in the form of two crucial FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Togo and DR Congo next month.

The 64-year-old experienced coach signed a three-year contract and is tasked with reviving football in the country.

Sudan faces Togo in their first encounter, followed by a match against DR Congo. Both fixtures are vital as they will determine Sudan's progress in the World Cup qualification campaign.

For these qualifiers, Appiah will be supported by Ignatius Osei Fosu, who has coaching experience with Techiman Eleven Wonders and Dreams FC in Ghana.

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda will take on the role of goalkeeper trainer, contributing to the development of Sudan's goalkeepers.

Appiah's vast coaching experience, including his previous tenure with the Ghana national team, provides him with the knowledge and expertise needed to lead Sudan to success.

His work in guiding Ghana to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil is a testament to his capabilities.

In addition to his responsibilities with the Sudan national team, Appiah will continue to oversee activities at Asante Kotoko, where he serves as the technical director and chairman of the Interim Management Committee (IMC).

As the new head coach of Sudan, Appiah is not only expected to revitalize the national team but also help develop the footballing infrastructure in the country.

His monthly salary of $50,000 reflects the high expectations and ambitions associated with his appointment.

Sudanese football fans eagerly await Kwesi Appiah's debut as head coach, hoping that his wealth of experience and coaching prowess will lead the national team to success in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Togo and DR Congo.