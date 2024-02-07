Kwesi Appiah unfazed by demands of handling two high-profile roles

Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has dismissed concerns about his ability to handle two important roles simultaneously, saying he is comfortable with the demands of being the head coach of Sudan and a member of the Ghana Football Association Executive Council.

Appiah, who was appointed as Sudan's coach in October 2023, has been splitting his time between Ghana and Saudi Arabia, where the Sudan FA is currently based due to unrest in the country.

Despite the challenges of juggling two high-profile roles, Appiah remains confident in his abilities.

"I am the coach of the Sudan national team. I don’t play the football. I share my ideas and what I have in my mind. In the Ghana Exco, we share ideas a lot and ensure we put together strategic plans that will thrive our game," Appiah said during the GFA Meet the Press event on Wednesday.

He added, "We want to pull a very good team. The two jobs are exclusive of each other and so there is no issue at all. I am in Sudan but I am not there to play."

Appiah's experience in coaching and football administration has earned him recognition both locally and internationally.

Before his appointment as Sudan's coach, he served as the head coach of Black Stars, leading them to the finals of the 2014 World Cup final.

He has also had stints as a technical director and assistant coach for various clubs in Ghana and abroad.