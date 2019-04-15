GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Kwesi Appiah wants Ghana to be viewed as "underdogs" at AFCON 2019

Published on: 15 April 2019
Kwesi Appiah wants Ghana to be viewed as "underdogs" at AFCON 2019
Kwesi Appiah coach of Ghana during the 2013 Orange African Cup of Nations Ghana Press Conference on the 01 February 2013, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium Port Elizabeth©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Head coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah says his team looks more like underdogs heading to the Nations Cup in Egypt this summer. 

The four times African champions have been drawn in Group F with current holders of the trophy Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.

Despite a relatively comfortable group, Appiah insists their mentality will be key if Ghana is to make a mark at the competition.

“The most important thing is to prepare your mind for anything that comes your way.

“I personally think that at the moment Ghana look like underdogs but I have confidence in the players and believe that they will surprise many,” Coach Kwesi Appiah insists.

Kwesi Appiah and his charges will be looking to end Ghana's 37-year wait for an AFCON title after three missed chances in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

 

Related Videos

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations