Kwesi Appiah wants Ghana to be viewed as "underdogs" at AFCON 2019

Head coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah says his team looks more like underdogs heading to the Nations Cup in Egypt this summer.

The four times African champions have been drawn in Group F with current holders of the trophy Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.

Despite a relatively comfortable group, Appiah insists their mentality will be key if Ghana is to make a mark at the competition.

“The most important thing is to prepare your mind for anything that comes your way.

“I personally think that at the moment Ghana look like underdogs but I have confidence in the players and believe that they will surprise many,” Coach Kwesi Appiah insists.

Kwesi Appiah and his charges will be looking to end Ghana's 37-year wait for an AFCON title after three missed chances in 1992, 2010 and 2015.