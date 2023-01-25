Kwesi Appiah warned against Black Stars' job

Former Asante Kotoko star Ntow Gyan is opposed to Kwesi Appiah's decision to apply for the Black Stars job.

Ntow Gyan believes Appiah has done his best for the country as both a player and a coach, having led the senior national team on two occasions.

Appiah confirmed last week that he applied for the job and is hoping for a third chance. Otto Addo resigned from the position in December, leaving the top job vacant.

"Kwesi Appiah has been in charge of the Black Stars twice and is seeking for a third coming. I don’t want Ghanaians to be lambasting him, he has done his part for Ghana during his playing days and as a coach so I will personally advise him to concentrate on the job he is doing at the moment," Ntow Gyan said as quoted by Footballghana.

"I know he did not apply for the job on his own, I know there are people who are pushing for his return but I want to be frank, it will not help him. He should concentrate on his job. He is respected because of what he has done for the nation so he should maintain that respect."

Appiah is the first to admit he has applied for the job, but according to reports, Chris Hughton has applied and hopes to be appointed.