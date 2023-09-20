Kwesi Appiah's Ghana FA Executive Council position search in limbo after Sudan appointment

Former Ghana head coach Kwesi Appiah's quest for a place in the Ghana Football Association Executive Council hangs in the balance after the Sudan national team appointment.

The Sudanese Football Association announced on Wednesday that they have hired Appiah as the next head coach on a three-year deal.

The 63-year-old tactician is amongst the aspirants for a spot in the next Ghana FA Executive Council after being nominated by Asante Kotoko SC.

Appiah was recently appointed by the Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II as a member of a four-man Interim Management Committee for Kotoko.

Appiah was tasked to lead the technical direction and the recruitment process of the Porcupine Warriors for the 2023-24 campaign.

The Ghana FA has rescheduled its Elective Congress to October 5, 2023, after the initial date of September 27 in Tamale had to be changed, possibly due to a court injunction initiated by King Faisal.

As per Article 33 of the GFA Statutes 2019, the Executive Council of the Association made the decision to move the Extraordinary Session of Congress to October 5, 2023.

The Congress will commence at 9:00 a.m. and will be held at the Global Dream Hotel in Tamale.