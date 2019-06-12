Kwesi Appiah's Ghana squad has clean bill of health heading into 2019 AFCON

Ghana has no injury concerns in the Black Stars squad as they prepare in Dubai for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt this month.

According to several online betting apps the Black Stars are among the few countries tipped to win the title in the North African nation.

Key to the success of the team is the fitness of the players and there are no injuries worries for the gaffer, who is leading the country to end a 37-year wait for an African crown.

Chelsea defender Abdul Rahman Baba is set to make his return for Ghana at the tournament after being named in their 23-man squad for the competition in Egypt, which starts next week.

The 24-year-old last played for his country at the 2017 finals in Gabon where he suffered a serious knee injury that stalled his career.

On loan at Schalke 04 from Chelsea at the time, the Bundesliga club described the injury as “a complex rupture to his cruciate ligament along with tears to his internal and external cartilage”.

He returned to action in May last year but failed to break into Schalke’s team and spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Stade Reims in France where he excelled.

Andre Ayew will captain Ghana in what will be his sixth appearance at the finals, while 33-year-old Asamoah Gyan will be heading to his seventh.

The Black Stars came through a 1-0 friendly defeat to Namibia at the weekend unscathed and will continue to have full training sessions at the team's camping base in Dubai before flying out to Egypt this weekend.

Coach Kwesi Appiah still has one pre-tournament friendly against South Africa before the team heads out to Egypt, with Ghana taking on Guinea-Bissau, Benin and Cameroon.

The coach has been putting his squad through their paces at the Jebel Ali stadium ahead of a flight to the Egyptian capital.

Despite the pressure of ending the long trophy drought, the squad has looked relaxed during the training sessions.

The coach has named his final 23-man squad for the continent's flagship football tournament.