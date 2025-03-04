Kwesi Appiah’s personality and experience made a difference on Sudan’s AFCON qualification success

Sudan assistant coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu has praised James Kwesi Appiah’s leadership and experience as key factors in Sudan’s successful qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to Osei-Fosu, Appiah’s vast experience gave Sudan an edge over their opponents, including Ghana.

"I knew we would qualify ahead of Ghana and the other teams because we have James Kwasi Appiah, a man with vast experience," he said.

Appiah, a former Ghana captain and coach, led Ghana to the 2014 World Cup, where they drew 2-2 against Germany in a standout match. Osei-Fosu highlighted this achievement, saying, "He led Ghana to the 2014 World Cup, where Ghana was the only team Germany couldn’t beat."

Osei-Fosu credited Appiah's personality and experience for Sudan's qualification success. "With Kwesi Appiah, we had a 50% chance of qualifying. His personality and experience made a difference," he said.

Sudan secured their spot in the AFCON tournament by holding Ghana to a 0-0 draw in the first leg and then winning 2-0 in the second leg.