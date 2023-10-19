Kwesi Appiah's role as GFA Executive Council Member praised by Randy Abbey

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Dr. Randy Abbey, has expressed optimism about the significant contributions of Kwesi Appiah, in his new role as an Executive Council member.

Appiah was elected to represent Premier League clubs on the Executive Council during the 2023 Elective Council in Tamale. However, before being sworn in, he commenced his duties as the head coach for Sudan.

Despite juggling his coaching responsibilities, Appiah also took on the position of Technical Director for Asante Kotoko, while simultaneously serving as an Executive Council member for the GFA.

Dr Randy Abbey commended Appiah for his rich history in Ghanaian football, stating, "Kwesi Appiah is a legend as a player. He captained the Black Stars and he has done a lot for this country, and even as a coach, he worked with me."

Highlighting their past achievements together, Dr. Abbey added, "The first-ever international trophy that I won as chairman of a national team was with Kwesi Appiah during the All African Games in Maputo in 2011. He brings a lot to the table, both from a player's perspective and a technical angle perspective."

Furthermore, Dr. Randy Abbey noted that Appiah's current involvement in the Asante Kotoko administration adds an extra layer to his capabilities, making him a valuable asset in the Executive Council. Appiah's multifaceted roles are expected to bring a fresh and insightful perspective to the Ghana Football Association's decision-making process.