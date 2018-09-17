Kwesi Appiah's strike not enough as AFC Wimbledon lose to Scunthorpe

Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah was on target for AFC Wimbledon but it was not enough as they were beaten 3-2 by Scunthorpe in the English League One.

Two first half goals from Josh Morris set the visitors on the road to victory but Liam Trotter pulled a goal back for Neal Ardley's side just four minutes after break.

On loan Chelsea forward Ike Ugbo restored Scunthorpe's two-goal cushion with a fantastic goal in the 52nd minute but Kwesi Appiah halved the deficit with a close range strike three minutes later.

AFC Wimbledon pressed for the equalizer in the dying embers but were unable to get anything out from the game as Scunthorpe run away with the maximum points.

Appiah has scored two goals for the Wimbledon as they sit 16th position with 8 points after 8 games.