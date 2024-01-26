Kwesi Nyantakyi advises GFA on search for new Black Stars coach

Former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi has advised the current administration to look beyond big names in their search for a coach for the Black Stars.

The GFA sacked Chris Hughton following Ghana's early AFCON exit in Cote d'Ivoire.

The federation has formed a five-man committee led by vice president Mark Addo to find a new manager for the Black Stars.

"If we look at big names only, we will bring the same recycle people (coaches) here at the end of four years, we will be back to square one," Nyantakyi said on GTV.

Under the current administration, the Black Stars have been managed by four coaches in the last five years.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will return to action in March when the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers resume.

The Black Stars have won one and lost one in two matches in Group I of the qualifiers.