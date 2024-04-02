Kwesi Nyantakyi apologises to President Akufo-Addo over 'Number 12' corruption scandal comments

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, expressed remorse for mentioning President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the infamous "Number 12" exposÃ© by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Kwesi Nyantakyi stated on Onua TV, "I admit I was wrong to mention the President [Akufo-Addo] and his Vice [Bawumia] in that incident. I am sorry and I hope they can find it in their hearts to forgive me."

The exposÃ© revealed pervasive corruption within Ghana football, leading to Nyantakyi's removal from office by both FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in 2018.

During the investigation, Nyantakyi discussed matters related to Ghana football with potential investors but also went beyond these bounds.

He even suggested that the supposed investors offer bribes to high-ranking officials, including President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia, as well as certain cabinet members.

Reflecting on his past behaviour, Nyantakyi acknowledged that he had spoken out of turn: ''When I met the so-called Sheikh Al-Thani, I suggested to him that he needed to give money to the President, and his Vice. I was wrong at the time, and I should not have said that. I deeply regret making those remarks, and I sincerely hope that everyone involved, including the ministers I mentioned, will grant me their forgiveness.''

Now seeking election as a Member of Parliament for the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu constituency, Nyantakyi hopes to move forward from this scandal and earn public trust once again.