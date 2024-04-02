Kwesi Nyantakyi denies discord with George Afriyie despite previous tensions

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi asserts that he harbours no animosity towards his Vice President, George Afriyie.

This statement comes in response to Afriyie's previous accusation of Nyantakyi being greedy, alleging that Nyantakyi had reneged on his decision not to contest for the top post again in 2018.

Following Nyantakyi's purported change of heart, George Afriyie expressed disappointment and warned of a potential humiliating defeat for Nyantakyi through various media interviews. This friction between the two ultimately led to Afriyie losing his position at the GFA.

"I have no issues with George Afriyie," Nyantakyi affirmed during an appearance on Onua TV. "If someone offends me I don’t keep it in me, and I’ve let go of everything but I will not call him, he’s not my friend that I call for us to sit somewhere or go to the bush canteen to eat fufu," Nyantakyi added.

Nyantakyi's tenure as President of the GFA came to an end in 2018, and since then, two presidential elections have taken place. George Afriyie participated in the first election but was unsuccessful, and he was disqualified from the second election, which occurred just last year.