Kwesi Nyantakyi discloses paying $100,000 to Anas amid controversial documentary release

Former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi has disclosed that he paid $100,000 of a $150,000 bribe demanded by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to prevent the airing of the explosive documentary, Number 12, in 2018.

The controversial documentary ultimately led to his downfall, forcing him to resign from his position as FA President and other prominent football roles, including the FIFA Executive Council.

According to Nyantakyi on Onua TV, Anas, through his lawyer Kwame Gyan, demanded $150,000 to halt the release of the documentary.

Nyantakyi claimed to have paid $100,000, but despite this payment, Anas proceeded with the release of the documentary.

Nyantakyi stated that he subsequently retrieved his money, even though the payments had been made in instalments.

"Before the video was released, a former colleague at the GFA Executive Council, Adam Munkaila, took me to Anas' lawyers, a certain Kwame Gyan, a lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon. I met him at his residence around Westland, and he told me Anas was his student and had informed him he needed $150,000 to kill the story. 'I had never been to his house before,'" Nyantakyi recounted.

"After the video came out, I asked for a refund, and even the refund was done in pieces. Today, they would bring $20,000, and the next day another $10,000. They were giving me stories, but eventually, I got everything back," Nyantakyi further explained.

He made this revelation while discussing his intention to contest the Ejisu by-election following the sudden demise of Member of Parliament John Kumah.