Kwesi Nyantakyi doubts effectiveness of strict coaching criteria for Black Stars

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi has expressed reservations about the criteria set by the association for selecting the next Black Stars head coach.

A five-member committee, led by GFA Vice President Mark Addo, has been given 21 days to find a replacement for Chris Hughton, who was sacked following the team's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

One of the criteria is that the prospective coach must have at least 15 years of coaching experience. However, Nyantakyi believes this requirement may not be the best approach, as extensive coaching experience does not always guarantee success.

"It doesn't guarantee success to raise the bar too high to say a person must have a 15-year experience to coach the Black Stars," Nyantakyi said in an interview with GTV Sports Plus.

Nyantakyi, who served as GFA President from 2005 to 2018, oversaw several successful campaigns by the Black Stars during his tenure, including qualifying for three FIFA World Cups (in 2006, 2010, and 2014) and reaching two AFCON finals. He believes that other factors, such as passion, commitment, and a deep understanding of the game, are just as important as coaching experience.

Despite his concerns about the criteria, Nyantakyi remains confident that the task force will make the right decision for the Black Stars.