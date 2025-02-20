Kwesi Nyantakyi hails court ruling as vindication after long legal battle

Former Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has described the Accra High Court’s decision to discharge him on February 13, 2025, as confirmation of his long-standing belief that he was unfairly targeted in the Number 12 exposÃ©, which was released on June 6, 2018.

In a statement following the ruling, Nyantakyi expressed gratitude to his family, legal representativesâ€”Sory@Lawâ€”friends, and supporters who stood by him throughout the prolonged legal proceedings.

Reflecting on his ordeal, he recalled the challenges he faced over the past five years, during which the prosecution repeatedly failed to present evidence against him.

Nyantakyi was first arraigned before the High Court on March 4, 2020, facing charges of conspiracy to commit fraud by an agent, fraud by an agent, and corruption by a public officer.

After nine court appearances, he was discharged on March 11, 2021, due to the prosecution’s inability to submit a single witness statement.

Justice Comfort Tasiame, who presided over the case at the time, remarked: "I think the prosecution may need a longer time to put their house in order."

She further noted: "Justice delayed, they say, is justice denied. Justice is a two-way traffic for both the prosecution and the accused."

Justice Tasiame also criticized the delays, stating: "It has been one year since we set out to hold a Case Management Conference, but due to the excuses by the Learned Counsel for the Republic that they have a witness statement to file, we kept adjourning this case until today."

"In these modern times, there should be a way for the prosecution, which has the entire state apparatus behind it, to file a witness statement without unnecessary delays," the judge added.

With the latest ruling, Nyantakyi considers the case closed and maintains that he was unjustly targeted in the investigative piece.