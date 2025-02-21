Kwesi Nyantakyi opposes automatic EXCO slots for Kotoko and Hearts

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has weighed in on the debate surrounding Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak receiving automatic slots on the GFA’s Executive Council (EXCO).

The issue of Kotoko and Hearts having automatic EXCO slots has been a long-standing discussion in Ghanaian football, given their immense influence and large fanbases.

However, Nyantakyi warned that granting them such privileges could undermine the integrity of the electoral process and set a problematic precedent for the future of football governance in Ghana.

Speaking in an interview on Kessben Sports, Nyantakyi dismissed the idea, stating that the EXCO should be determined through elections rather than automatic appointments.

Nyantakyi, who played a significant role in shaping Ghanaian football, argued that the concept contradicts the democratic principles upon which the GFA operates.

He explained that while there was an “unwritten rule” during his tenure that allowed Ghana’s two biggest clubs to be represented on the EXCO, it was never a formalized practice.

“During my time, it was an unwritten rule. It was a respect we give them to at least get on the EXCO,” Nyantakyi stated. However, he made it clear that this arrangement was not a guarantee and should not be institutionalized. He believes an automatic inclusion would be controversial and raise concerns about fair representation.

Drawing a comparison with international football governance, Nyantakyi pointed out that no club, regardless of size, receives special privileges within the decision-making structures of their national football associations.

“The EXCO is by election, so if someone gets an automatic spot, what happens to the others? It does not happen anywhere in the world,” he emphasised.

He referenced England, highlighting that even a club as prominent as Manchester United does not receive preferential treatment in the English FA.