Kwesi Nyantakyi pledges lifelong support for prisoners, launches Prisons Football Project

Former Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has committed to dedicating the rest of his life to supporting the welfare of prisoners in Ghana.

He made this known at the launch of the Prisons Football Project on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison. The initiative, launched in collaboration with the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), seeks to use sport as a tool for rehabilitation and reintegration.

Nyantakyi and his team donated footballs, jerseys, volleyballs, and other sporting gear to the Ghana Prisons Service. He described his decision as personal, influenced by a recent visit to an inmate and friend, Alhaji Inusah, a former chairman of Wa All Stars.

“It could happen to anybody,” Nyantakyi said, recounting how Inusah was imprisoned after a warning shot mistakenly killed two bystanders.

Nyantakyi pledged to fund legal assistance for inmates who lacked representation during trial, starting with an appeal for Inusah.

Deputy Director of Prisons, Patrick Thomas Seidu, welcomed the initiative and called for public support to help transform inmates into responsible citizens.