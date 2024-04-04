Kwesi Nyantakyi reveals motive for political bid in Ejisu Constituency

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has disclosed the motive behind his decision to venture into politics as an aspiring National Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Ejisu constituency.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, Mr Nyantakyi revealed that since 2012, he had received numerous invitations from residents of Ejisu urging him to contest for the position of MP.

However, due to his busy schedule in football administration, he consistently declined these invitations, citing his lack of time to engage in political activities.

"For a long time, I shied away from active partisan politics. Since 2012, I have received several invitations from well-meaning people of Ejisu to contest and become their Member of Parliament (MP). But I have on each occasion resisted the invitation on the grounds that I didn’t have the time. I was then busy with football," Nyantakyi explained.

"What I did to make amends was to establish the Annual Easter Games. So football was played in almost all the 45 towns in the Ejisu Constituency. I provided jerseys, footballs, and boots for the players. So, I did that for a long time and that to me was my way of giving back to society what they had given to me," he added.

A by-election is scheduled to take place in the Ejisu constituency following the passing of its Member of Parliament, John Kumah.

Reflecting on the political landscape in Ejisu, Nyantakyi expressed his support for the late John Kumah, whom he endorsed for candidacy, anticipating a lengthy tenure akin to his predecessors.

However, the late MP’s first term was tragically cut short, reigniting calls for Nyantakyi to consider entering politics. “The calls intensified again and this time, I am less busy and I want to give it a try,” he conveyed.

Nyantakyi sees this transition as an opportunity to leverage his leadership skills and experiences from the football arena to address the pressing issues facing Ejisu. “This is a way of porting my capabilities and experiences in the arena of football administration to mainstream politics,” he stated.

Meanwhile, nine individuals, including three women who are members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, are eyeing the vacant Ejisu Constituency seat. Among them is four-time contender Abena Pokuaa Boaitey, popularly known as â€˜Ejisu Bronii’, who is staging her fifth comeback.

Others expressing interest in the race include the wife of Bono Region Chairman of the NPP, Portia Acheampong Abronye, the current Presiding Member of the Ejisu Municipal Assembly, Helena Mensah, former Presiding Member of Ejisu Municipal Assembly, Michael Owusu, and the current Constituency Chairman, Kofi Agyapong, along with his 2nd Vice, Kwabena Boateng. Finally, a lecturer at the Akenten Appiah Menkah University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), Dr Evans Duah, also has his eyes on the ball.