Kwesi Nyantakyi suffers setback in political ambitions

Following the demise of incumbent MP, John Kumah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) organised primaries to elect a new candidate for the ensuing by-elections in the Ejisu Constituency.

Among the contestants were former Ghana Football Association president Kwasi Nyantakyi and lawyer Kwabena Boateng.

Despite a tightly fought competition, it was ultimately Boateng who claimed success with 393 votes.

Nyantakyi received considerably less support, obtaining just 35 votes out of the 1080 ballots cast, which proved disappointing for him politically.

Additional candidates included Dr. Evans Duah with 61 votes, Clinsma Karikari Mensah receiving 2 votes, Helena Mensah gathering 302 votes, Abena Pokua without any recorded votes, Portia Mensah collecting 6 votes, Aaron Prince Duah acquiring 2 votes, and Mama Yaa Aboagye getting 229 votes.

Nyantakyi remains determined to strategise and return more robustly.